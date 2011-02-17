Bill Simmons Hires Katie Baker Away From Goldman Sachs To Write For His Unknown Project

Dashiell Bennett
Katie Baker

Photo: Twitter

Bill Simmons has been quietly working on an unknown “editorial project” for some monthsHis first hire (that we know of): Deadspin contributor Katie Baker, who is apparently leaving her full-time job at Goldman Sachs to become a full-time sports writer at ESPN.

Baker has contributed to the New York Times Magazine, Gawker, Mediaite, among other publications, all while working in the Asset Management division at Goldman.

Details about the project are reportedly coming soon.

