Ex-ESPN and Grantland writer Bill Simmons is going to HBO, the network announced Wednesday.

He’ll have a talk show starting in 2016, and he’ll also do podcasts and features on HBO platforms.

Some more details on the “multi-year, multi-platform” deal from HBO’s press release:

HBO will be Simmons’ exclusive television home. The overall agreement, which begins in October, provides for a comprehensive partnership on a variety of platforms between the network and Simmons. Among the elements of the new deal will be a talk show set to premiere in 2016 that will air on the main HBO service, as well as the digital platforms HBO GO® and HBO NOWSM. Topical and spontaneous, the show will feature stories and guests from across the sports and cultural landscapes. Simmons will also have a production deal to produce content and assets for the network and its digital platforms, delivering video podcasts and features. In addition, Simmons will be consulting with HBO Sports, working closely with HBO Sports president Ken Hershman on non-boxing-related programming, including the development of shows and documentary films for the network.

ESPN decided not to renew Simmons’ contract in May. He hasn’t appeared on any ESPN platforms or talked about it since. He tweeted HBO’s original intro afte the deal was announced:

