Bill Simmons is in talks with the WWE to make a pro wrestling documentary for HBO

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Bill Simmons’ contract with ESPN expires later this year.

We are starting to learn a little more about what Bill Simmons will be doing with HBO as part of his “multiplatform” deal.

Since leaving ESPN, Simmons has launched his own podcast, and the early numbers have been huge. He will also be launching a new website at some point that will include a number of former Grantlanders.

But both of those projects are separate from his deal with HBO.

When HBO first announced the signing of Simmons, they said he would have his own talk show which would debut in 2016. However, they were a bit vague on what he else he would be doing, only saying that it was a “multiplatform” deal and that HBO would be Simmons’ “exclusive television home.”

Simmons will also have a production deal to produce content and assets for the network and its digital platforms, delivering video podcasts and features. In addition, Simmons will be consulting with HBO Sports, working closely with HBO Sports president Ken Hershman on non-boxing-related programming, including the development of shows and documentary films for the network.

That last bit sounds like the highly regarded “30 for 30” documentaries Simmons helped produce during his time at ESPN and that is exactly what he will be doing for one of his first projects.

A source has confirmed to Business Insider that Simmons is in talks with the WWE to produce a documentary on Andre the Giant.

Richard Johnson was the first to report that an Andre the Giant documentary was on the table.

Simmons, a huge pro wrestling fan, has long wanted to do a documentary on the wrestling giant and now HBO has green-lighted the project.

The French wrestler, who was born André Roussimoff, was a larger-than-life character in more ways than one. He was 7-foot-4 and was one of wrestling’s biggest stars at the height of the WWF in the 1980s. He famously battled Hulk Hogan in Wrestlemania III, which ended with the Giant being pinned for the first time in 15 years on that circuit.

The Giant was also an actor, most famously portraying Fezzik in “The Princess Bride.”

It is unknown when the documentary will launch, but the Giant was such an interesting person that it will be must-see television for anybody, not just wrestling fans.

NOW WATCH: This one event in World Cup history perfectly encapsulates the mass corruption of FIFA



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.