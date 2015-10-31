Bill Simmons calls ESPN's decision to shut down Grantland 'appalling'

Bill Simmons took to Twitter Friday to bash ESPN on its decision to shut down Grantland, the site he founded in 2011.

I loved everyone I worked with at G and loved what we built. Watching good/kind/talented people get treated so callously = simply appalling.

— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) October 30, 2015

Simmons was fired by ESPN in May, and is now at HBO, where he has launched a new podcast and is working on a new show that will air in 2016. In the months following Simmons’ departure, numerous reports have suggested uncertainty over the future of the site because Simmons brought in the vast majority of the traffic.

jesus, Grantland had *half* the traffic of Deadspin pic.twitter.com/Aj9MBbU2FN

— herman punster (@suss2hyphens) October 30, 2015

In May, ESPN said they were committed to Grantland’s future despite the fact that it didn’t make the company money. An ESPN source told Business Insider on Friday that many of Grantland’s writers would continue to write for ESPN, but that others would lose their jobs.

