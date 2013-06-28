Doc Rivers And ESPN's Bill Simmons Ripped Each Other In The Most Awkward Moment Of The NBA Draft

ESPN’s Bill Simmons is a big Boston Celtics fan and was upset that coach Doc Rivers left his team to join the Clippers.



During the NBA Draft broadcast last night, Simmons said that Rivers quit on the Celtics, and was being disingenuous by not fessing up to the match that he wanted out of Boston before they entered full rebuilding mode.

In an incredibly awkward minute of TV last night, Rivers told an ESPN sideline reporter, “I would like to call him an idiot but I’m too classy for that. That’s just his opinion, that didn’t happen. He really need to know the whole truth, which he doesn’t.”

The cameras cut back to Simmons, who said, “The truth keeps changing … When he sticks to a story I’ll believe the truth.”

Here’s the video. There are long pauses of awkwardness:

