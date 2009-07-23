Bill Simmons: Cocaine Was A Fad, Twitter Is Not

Nicholas Carlson

  • Bill Simmons: Cocaine was a fad, Twitter is not [Mediaite]
  • NYT.com introduces self-service ads for local sites [PaidContent]
  • Zappos CEO wanted to IPO, but liquidity-needy Sequoia made him to sell [peHUB]
  • Google acclerated its lobbying spending in Q2 [WSJ]
  • Austrialian watchdog says Facebook violates privacy [SMH]
  • Convince neighbours you’re keeping a figher jet in your garage [Gizmodo]
  • Grolsch brings a sobriety test to the iPhone [AdAge]
  • “Yo Quiero Taco Bell” Chihuahua dies [AdFreak]
  • AOL’s video search engine Truveo: doomed by vote [NYT]
  • Internet Week announces 2010 dates [MediaBistro]

