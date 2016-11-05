Bill Simmons' HBO show 'Any Given Wednesday' has been canceled after 17 episodes

Scott Davis
Bill SimmonsHBO

Bill Simmons’ HBO talk show “Any Given Wednesday” has been cancelled, according to a statement from HBO. The final show will be on November 9.

One of Simmons’ big projects since leaving ESPN — his new website, The Ringer, is the other — has had poor ratings since it began airing in June.

The full statement, which can be found here, reads:

“Any Given Wednesday, the weekly HBO talk show hosted by Bill Simmons, will finish its run on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and will not return to the 

 

