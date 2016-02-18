Bill Simmons announces new website, The Ringer

Bill Simmons announced the name of his forthcoming website on Wednesday, called The Ringer.

The writer, podcast host, and Grantland founder was fired by ESPN in May. In July, he signed a new deal with HBO, where he will launch a TV show this summer. In October, Simmons also launched the Bill Simmons Podcast Network with four ex-Grantland staffers.

The official launch date of The Ringer has not yet been announced. According to the site, you can sign up for a newsletter to receive “Ringer updates, riffs from our writers, and the occasional Russell Westbrook GIF.”

If that’s any indication of the sort of content to be featured on The Ringer, it certainly sounds a lot like Grantland, which ESPN shuttered in October.

Here’s The Ringer’s announcement, via Twitter:

My next website is called The Ringer – launches later in 2016. Check out our logo & sign up for our newsletter at https://t.co/EgdH3mnlbC.

— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 17, 2016

