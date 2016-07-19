GOP congressman reacts to Trump claiming there was 'something going on' with Obama's Baton Rouge response

CLEVELAND — Pennsylvania Rep. Bill Shuster reacted on Monday to Donald Trump claiming there is “something going on” with President Barack Obama’s responses to recent attacks on police officers.

“I haven’t heard all of President Obama’s responses, but what I have heard is very weak,” Shuster told Business Insider at a breakfast for the Pennsylvania delegation in Cleveland. “I listened to Rudy Giuliani the other day and I agree with this: If Black Lives Matter movement, if they really cared about young blacks being shot, they ought to focus on the crime rates in these cities.”

“Obviously, a large percentage of it being done by blacks,” he continued. “And these police officers, these shootings, absolutely terrible. I think these people in the Black Lives Matter movement and black leaders need to stand up and take this head on and say we’ve got to get our community in line, we’ve got to get our people doing the right things. Because 99.9% of police officers are good people doing a good job and have families. They don’t deserve this kind of attack.”

On Sunday, three police officers were killed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in what the mayor described as an ambush-style attack. Earlier this month, five officers were killed by a sniper in Dallas.

“I watched the president, and sometimes the words are OK, but you just look at the body language — there’s something going on,” Trump said Monday, reacting to the president’s statement after the attack. “There’s something going on. And the words are not often OK, by the way.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.