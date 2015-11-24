Bill Shorten's support is crashing and now he plans to raise cigarettes to $40 a pack

Photo: Stefan Postles / Getty Images

Bill Shorten is tanking.

A Newspoll in The Australian today shows his support as preferred prime minister sits at a Simon Crean-like 15 per cent. Malcolm Turnbull was the preferred prime minister among 64 per cent of respondents.

This is down from Shorten’s 41-37 lead over Tony Abbott in early September, just before Abbott got rolled.

Today, Bill Shorten will announce plans to raise the tax on cigarettes by 12.5 per cent for four years, which would push the cost of a pack of 25 to around $40.

It’s hard to see it being a vote-winner in the marginal seats of western Sydney, where there’s a higher smoking rate than the general population.

