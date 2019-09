The video shows Australian Workplace Relations minister Bill Shorten repeatedly telling a Sky News host that he agrees with Prime Minister Julia Gillard’s position on allegations of sexual harassment by the Speaker of the house.



The problem? He has no idea what she has actually said.

WATCH:

