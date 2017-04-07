Bill Shorten says Labor supports the US missile strikes on Syria

Opposition leader Bill Shorten has issued the following statement, saying Labor backs the US actions in Syria:

Labor supports the US military strike against the Shayrat Airfield and military depots as appropriate and proportionate, targeting the Assad Regime’s capability to conduct gas attacks against its civilian population.

We support the US sending a strong signal that these gas attacks should have never occurred – and they should never occur again.

The chemical weapons attack in Syria which killed at least 80 people, many of them women and children, was barbaric and criminal act. It was an atrocity, a war crime against civilians.

The illegal and abhorrent use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime against its own people demanded a strong response.

We have said all along that chemical weapons are forbidden by the UN and those responsible for this despicable act should be held to account.

Labor renews our call on the United Nations to continue to examine strong and appropriate action to hold the Assad Regime to account for the crimes it has committed against its people.

We also renew our call on nations with influence on the Assad Regime – namely Russia and Iran – to prevent it from conducting further such crimes in the future.

The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Syria has forced over half of Syria’s pre-conflict population to flee their homes, and left at least 13.5 million Syrians in need of humanitarian assistance.

We call on all sides of the conflict to move towards a peaceful solution to end the suffering of the Syrian people.