Bill Shorten Preaches Marriage Equality, While Scott Morrison Says The Government Has 'No Plans' To Change The Laws

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten with his wife Chloe Bryce. Photo: Getty Images

While Opposition Leader Bill Shorten addressed the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) on the topic of marriage equality, Immigration Minister Scott Morrison threw his support behind Australia’s existing legal arrangements.

Shorten confronted the ACL national conference with regards to the vindication and condemnation of marriage equality on the basis of religion.

“When I see people hiding behind the bible to insult and demonise people on the basis of who they love, I cannot stay silent, I do not agree,” Shorten said in his speech.

“When I hear that people allege that God tells them that marriage equality is the first step to polygamy and bigamy and bestiality, I cannot stay silent, I simply do not agree.”

Shorten said these prejudices did not reflect his own Christian values and criticised Australia’s existing marriage laws.

“Whatever our views about marriage, and whatever our social views about how best to raise and educate children, I do believe that we currently have a law which discriminates against adult couples on the basis of who they love,” he said.

Speaking to media at Lakemba on National Mosque Open Day, Immigration Minister Scott Morrison said the issue of marriage equality wasn’t even a consideration for the government, highlighting more “significant” concerns such as national security and the economy.

“I’m a key supporter of the existing arrangements and the Government has no plans in this area,” he said.

“The Islamic community also strongly, I think, identifies with the institution of marriage.”

