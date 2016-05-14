Bill Shorten just pledged $65 million to tackle domestic violence

Photo: Mick Tsikas – Pool/Getty Images.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten has promised to dedicate $65 million to tackle domestic violence in Australia.

Shorten said that under a Labor government, Australia would see to improved family violence services and organisations including Our Watch, the National Research Organisation for Women’s Safety (ANROWS) as well as the 1800 RESPECT line.

He hoped that the multimillion-dollar pledge would help to erase the “national scourge of family violence”.

Statistics by the ABS paint a concerning picture about the prevalence of domestic violence in Australia, with 1 in 3 women having experienced physical violence since the age of 15 and 1 in 6 women having experience some form of violence from a current or former partner.

“Labor is choosing to prioritise scarce taxpayer funds to tackle family violence… we are going to fund the 1800RESPECT LINE, and Our Watch to continue the work they do helping the survivors of family violence and also making sure we’ve got the best evidence base to ensure that in the future we can eliminate the scourge of family violence,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Turnbull government pledged $30 million to boost family violence legal aid with funding going towards select community legal centres and legal aid commissions for the next three years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.