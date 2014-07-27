BILL SHORTEN: Joe Hockey Is An 'Arrogant, Cigar-Chomping' Treasurer

Getty/ Stefan Postles

Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has told the New South Wales ALP conference what he really thinks about Federal Treasurer Joe Hockey.

Shorten described Hockey as an “arrogant, cigar-chomping” treasurer and that his “personal comfort in life has robbed him of charity, and, I might say, judgement”.

He also told the conference at Sydney’s town hall that Tony Abbott’s government was “unravelling from the centre and rotting from the top”.

Shorten’s comments follow the ALP decision to give party members the power to vote for party’s leader and also issued lifetime bans to seven of the party’s disgraced former members, including Eddie Obeid, Ian Macdonald and Joe Tripodi.

