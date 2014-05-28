Bill Shorten Is Confident Both The Mining And Carbon Taxes Will Be Repealed

Photo: Getty/ Ryan Pierse

The best hint we’ve had yet about whether the Coalition has the numbers to axe the carbon and mining taxes has come from federal opposition leader Bill Shorten.

Addressing the Minerals Council’s annual mining conference in Canberra today he said despite his party’s position on the taxes, he believes the government has the numbers to repeal it, when July 1’s new Senate forms with the Palmer United Party holding three seats, plus Australian Motoring Enthusiastic Party senator Ricky Muir in his bloc.

“I suspect though that the mining tax will now be repealed because of the statements made by both the Coalition and indeed Clive Palmer, he’s a mining guy done well and now in the House of Reps,” he said. “Now in terms of the mining tax, despite what Labor’s position is, that will be repealed.”

Questioned on the carbon tax, Shorten said he thinks that will also be gone under the new Senate.

“I suspect the Coalition will have the numbers after July 1 to repeal the fixed carbon price,” he said.

Surprisingly, he added that Labor would support eradicating the carbon tax if there was a “fair dinkum” alternative.

“In terms of Labor’s position now, we would repeal it providing we thought there was a fair dinkum attempt to deal with climate change,” he said

