Bill Shorten Has Named The Labor Party's Shadow Ministers: Here's The List

Opposition leader Bill Shorten has named his frontbench, putting Labor party stalwarts Chris Bowen, Penny Wong, Kim Carr, Gary Gray and Brendan O’Connor in key positions for Australian business.

Former communications minister Stephen Conroy, who was responsible for most of Australia’s NBN and controversial (and abandoned) internet filter policies, has been promoted to the defence portfolio, with former minister for home affairs Jason Clare taking over communications.

Here’s the list:

Bill Shorten – Leader of the Opposition

Tanya Plibersek – Deputy Leader of the Opposition; Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Development

Penny Wong – Leader of the Opposition in the Senate; Shadow Minister for Trade and Investment

Stephen Conroy – Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Senate; Shadow Minister for Defence

Anthony Albanese – Shadow Minister for Infrastructure and Transport; Shadow Minister for Tourism

Sharon Bird – Shadow Minister for Vocational Education

Chris Bowen – Shadow Treasurer

Tony Burke – Shadow Minister for Finance

Mark Butler – Shadow Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Water

Kim Carr – Shadow Minister for Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Industry; Shadow Minister Assisting the Leader for Science

Doug Cameron – Shadow Minister for Human Services

Jason Clare – Shadow Minister for Communications

Julie Collins – Shadow Minister for Regional Development and Local Government; Shadow Minister for Employment Services

Mark Dreyfus – Shadow Attorney-General, Shadow Minister for the Arts

Kate Ellis – Shadow Minister for Education, Shadow Minister for Early Childhood

Don Farrell – Shadow Minister for the Centenary of ANZAC; Shadow Minister for Veterans’ Affairs

David Feeney – Shadow Assistant Minister for Defence; SHadow Minister for Justice

Joel Fitzgibbon – Shadow Minister for Agriculture

Gary Gray – Shadow Minister for Resources, Shadow Minister for Northern Australia, Shadow Minister of State

Catherine King – Shadow Minister for Health

Andrew Leigh – Shadow Assistant Treasurer; Shadow Minister for Competition

Jenny Macklin – Shadow Minister for Families and Payments, Shadow Minister for Disability Reform

Richard Marles – Shadow Minister for Immigration and Border Protection

Jan McLucas – Shadow Minister for Mental Health; Shadow Minister for Housing and Homelessness

Claire Moore – Shadow Minister for Women; Shadow Minister for Carers; Shadow Minister for COmmunities

Shayne Neumann – Shadow Minister for Indigenous Affairs, Shadow Minister for Ageing

Brendan O’Connor – Shadow Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations

Melissa Parke – Shadow Assistant Minister for Health

Bernie Ripoll – Shadow Minister Assisting the Leader for Small Business; Shadow Minister for Financial Services and Superannuation; SHadow Minister for Sport

Michelle Rowland – Shadow Assistant Minister for Communications; Shadow Minister for Citizenship and Multiculturalism