Bill Shorten Has Named The Labor Party's Shadow Ministers: Here's The List

Opposition leader Bill Shorten has named his frontbench, putting Labor party stalwarts Chris Bowen, Penny Wong, Kim Carr, Gary Gray and Brendan O’Connor in key positions for Australian business.
Former communications minister Stephen Conroy, who was responsible for most of Australia’s NBN and controversial (and abandoned) internet filter policies, has been promoted to the defence portfolio, with former minister for home affairs Jason Clare taking over communications.
Here’s the list:
Bill Shorten – Leader of the Opposition
Tanya Plibersek – Deputy Leader of the Opposition; Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Development
Penny Wong – Leader of the Opposition in the Senate; Shadow Minister for Trade and Investment
Stephen Conroy – Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Senate; Shadow Minister for Defence
Anthony Albanese – Shadow Minister for Infrastructure and Transport; Shadow Minister for Tourism
Sharon Bird – Shadow Minister for Vocational Education
Chris Bowen – Shadow Treasurer
Tony Burke – Shadow Minister for Finance
Mark Butler – Shadow Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Water
Kim Carr – Shadow Minister for Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Industry; Shadow Minister Assisting the Leader for Science
Doug Cameron – Shadow Minister for Human Services
Jason Clare – Shadow Minister for Communications
Julie Collins – Shadow Minister for Regional Development and Local Government; Shadow Minister for Employment Services
Mark Dreyfus – Shadow Attorney-General, Shadow Minister for the Arts
Kate Ellis – Shadow Minister for Education, Shadow Minister for Early Childhood
Don Farrell – Shadow Minister for the Centenary of ANZAC; Shadow Minister for Veterans’ Affairs
David Feeney – Shadow Assistant Minister for Defence; SHadow Minister for Justice
Joel Fitzgibbon – Shadow Minister for Agriculture
Gary Gray – Shadow Minister for Resources, Shadow Minister for Northern Australia, Shadow Minister of State
Catherine King – Shadow Minister for Health
Andrew Leigh – Shadow Assistant Treasurer; Shadow Minister for Competition
Jenny Macklin – Shadow Minister for Families and Payments, Shadow Minister for Disability Reform
Richard Marles – Shadow Minister for Immigration and Border Protection
Jan McLucas – Shadow Minister for Mental Health; Shadow Minister for Housing and Homelessness
Claire Moore – Shadow Minister for Women; Shadow Minister for Carers; Shadow Minister for COmmunities
Shayne Neumann – Shadow Minister for Indigenous Affairs, Shadow Minister for Ageing
Brendan O’Connor – Shadow Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations
Melissa Parke – Shadow Assistant Minister for Health
Bernie Ripoll – Shadow Minister Assisting the Leader for Small Business; Shadow Minister for Financial Services and Superannuation; SHadow Minister for Sport
Michelle Rowland – Shadow Assistant Minister for Communications; Shadow Minister for Citizenship and Multiculturalism
