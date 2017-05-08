Bill Shorten admits his new 'Australians First' ad featuring all-white workers was a 'bad oversight'

Nine News Australia/ Twitter

Opposition leader Bill Shorten is getting slammed on Twitter over his new “Australians First” ad which aired on last night’s Nine News program.

The video, which was made to target marginal electorates and address Labor’s message that it will put Australians first when it comes to jobs and procurement, has been criticised for its lack of diversity in what “Australians” apparently look like: almost all the people shown in the clip appear to be white.

Here’s a glimpse at the ad. It plays 1.35 minutes into the video.

A budget bonus is on the way for some of those who need it most. @ccroucher9 reports. #9News pic.twitter.com/bKNOxlpHjv — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) May 7, 2017

This is the image that has people up in arms.

Nine News Australia/ Twitter

Here’s what people are saying on Twitter.

Employ "Australians" First – Good to see ALP advertising reflecting the rich tapestry that is Australia pic.twitter.com/C8h1CsOS2r — Stephen Murray (@smurray38) May 7, 2017

"If you thought the Oscars were #SoWhite, just wait 'til you see…" pic.twitter.com/RdQxtZENwS — Michael Koziol (@michaelkoziol) May 7, 2017

Getting a pretty clear message from this on how you feel about me and my fellow migrants, @billshortenmp + @AustralianLabor pic.twitter.com/8fEQffHsAB — Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) May 7, 2017

The only thing whiter than this Labor ad is the SBS Eurovision hosting team pic.twitter.com/Shg1eDiawG — Stephen Murray (@smurray38) May 7, 2017

Good to know how you really feel about us, @AustralianLabor @billshortenmp. With "friends" like you, who needs PHON pic.twitter.com/7XTM9GMO2x — STEMLORD (@upulie) May 7, 2017

https://twitter.com/LucyXIV/status/861220557097811968

In response to the outrage, Shorten has since said it’s a “fair cop” that people are angry, and that it was “a bad oversight that won’t happen again”.

Some people have pointed out the lack of diversity in the ALP’s video about local jobs. Fair cop. A bad oversight that won’t happen again. — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) May 8, 2017

According to BuzzFeed News, The Moss Group advertising agency was behind the ad. It was also responsible for Labor’s previous “Mediscare” ad featuring former Labor prime minister Bob Hawke.

