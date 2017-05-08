Bill Shorten admits his new 'Australians First' ad featuring all-white workers was a 'bad oversight'

Sarah Kimmorley
Nine News Australia/ Twitter

Opposition leader Bill Shorten is getting slammed on Twitter over his new “Australians First” ad which aired on last night’s Nine News program.

The video, which was made to target marginal electorates and address Labor’s message that it will put Australians first when it comes to jobs and procurement, has been criticised for its lack of diversity in what “Australians” apparently look like: almost all the people shown in the clip appear to be white.

Here’s a glimpse at the ad. It plays 1.35 minutes into the video.

This is the image that has people up in arms.

Nine News Australia/ Twitter

Here’s what people are saying on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/LucyXIV/status/861220557097811968

In response to the outrage, Shorten has since said it’s a “fair cop” that people are angry, and that it was “a bad oversight that won’t happen again”.

According to BuzzFeed News, The Moss Group advertising agency was behind the ad. It was also responsible for Labor’s previous “Mediscare” ad featuring former Labor prime minister Bob Hawke.

