Why Are So Many Google Execs Quitting To Work With This CEO's Startup?

Two years ago, Google announced a massive new initiative around a product called Google Wallet.



The mission: replace credit cards with smartphones.

It didn’t happen.

Why?

And why are so many of the people who were on the Google Wallet team quitting to work at a startup called Braintree.

Braintree CEO Bill Ready stopped by BI HQ recently, and we asked him. His answer:

Business Insider Video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.