John Thain Gets The Hottie, Jamie Dimon Gets Bill Pullman In "Too Big To Fail"

The long awaited casting of Jamie Dimon is finally released thanks to Deadline.



Bill Pullman will play Jamie Dimon in Too Big To Fail.

John Thain has also just been cast. He’ll be played by Matthew Modine, the guy from Full Metal Jacket and Weeds (he’s dating Celia but has an affair with Nancy).

Lloyd Blankfein *might* be played by the guy from Sex and the City.

And Dimon just got BURNED.

Look how much hotter the guy playing John Thain is:

Click here to see who else is cast in Too Big To Fail >>

