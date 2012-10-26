Former NFL GM Thinks Tim Tebow Could Be A Hall Of Fame Running Back With Jaguars

Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images

With less than a week to go before next Tuesday’s trade deadline in the NFL, former NFL general manager Bill Polian went on ESPN to discuss who he thinks should be traded. And in a comment that won’t surprise some, Polian feels the Jacksonville Jaguars should trade for Tim Tebow and make him a running back.But what was shocking is who Polian thinks Tebow can be if he were a running back on the Jags…



“[Tebow] needs to be a running back. That’s where he is going to be best in the National Football League. He might be [Hall of Famer] John Riggins.”

Riggins, who played 14 seasons in the NFL, is 16th on the all-time rushing list with 11,352 yards. And like Tebow, Riggins was a larger-than-life character that mixed good speed with a bruising running style.

Crazy? Maybe. But Polian helped build five Super Bowl teams. He knows a thing or two about evaluating football talent.

