This Is The Hedge Fund Manager That Knocked David Einhorn Out Of The World Series Of Poker

Yesterday David Einhorn was bounced from the World Series of Poker when another hedge fund manager produced two aces to beat his ace jack combo (Einhorn finished in 72 place).



So the all-important question there, obviously is — who was that guy?

Einhorn was bested by Bill Perkins, founder of Houston-based energy hedge fund, Skylar Capital.

Perkins was a protege of legendary (and now retired) oil trader, John Arnold.

Originally from New Jersey, he graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in electrical engineering.

As a trader he started out as a clerk at the NYMEX, later working for El Paso Energy, Statoil and AIG, according to Reuters. He joined Arnold’s firm, Centaurus, in 2002.

Perkins is now ranked 7th in the tournament, which will likely conclude today.

And that’s all well and good, but from this Bloomberg report, the most important thing we can glean is that the guy has a sense of humour:

After Einhorn, of Greenlight Capital Inc., moved all-in, Perkins called, yelling “Leeeroy Jeeenkins!” according to WSOP.com. It was his version of an Internet meme popularised in 2006 from the video game “World of Warcraft,” in which a group of players carefully planned an attack scheme only to have one character, Leroy Jenkins, ruin it by recklessly rushing into action while shouting his name. Perkins was more successful last night, turning over a pair of aces to best Einhorn’s ace-jack combination. Einhorn finished in 72nd place.

Good luck, bro.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.