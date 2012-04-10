Bill Parcells Says He Hasn't Spoken To The Saints In 6 Days

Bill Parcells, the man rumoured to be interested in taking suspended Sean Payton’s job as the New Orleans Saints’ head coach, has provided the sports world with some interesting news today.



Gary Myers of the New York Daily News sent out the following tweet updating the Parcells situation:

Bill Parcells just texted to say he’s not spoken to Saints in over six days and knows “absolutely nothing” about coaching situation.

This always seemed a little far-fetched to me, but from a football standpoint, it initially made a lot of sense.

