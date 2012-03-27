Report: Sean Payton Wants Bill Parcells To Coach The Saints This Year

Photo: Getty Images

Sean Payton’s suspension from the Saints begins in April, and it looks like he’s trying to get his team settled before he cannot have contact with them anymore.Chris Mortensen of ESPN is reporting that Payton approached Bill Parcells about filling in for him for the season.



Bill Parcells, who most recently was the head coach at the Dallas Cowboys, won two Super Bowls throughout his head coaching career.

Saints owner Tom Benson will have the final say on who will be the interim head coach this season.

