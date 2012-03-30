Bill Parcells Hints That He Will Coach The Saints

Photo: AP Images

Two-time Super Bowl-winner Bill Parcells, may coach the New Orleans Saints after all. And if he does, he will be doing it as a favour for Sean Payton.Bob Glauber of Newsday spoke with 70-year old former coach about the possibility of filling in for the suspended Sean Payton, and for the first time, Parcells sounded like he was leaning towards accepting the challenge if he is asked…



“If [Sean Payton] says to me, ‘Bill, I need you to do this…That’s what friends are supposed to be for.”

Parcells says he has not been offered the job and Payton may still appeal the suspension. While the suspension is not likely to be overturned, Payton may use the appeal as an opportunity to spend more time preparing the team for the transition to a new coach.

Yesterday, Payton spoke with the media and explained why Parcells would be the ideal replacement, noting that “some things in the framework of our program [are set up] exactly the way he would have set things up had he been the head coach.”

Payton was formerly an assistant coach under Parcells with the Dallas Cowboys.

