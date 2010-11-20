Bill Parcells Coaching Again? He Wouldn't Be The First 70-Year Old

Tonight, “Bill Parcells: Reflections on a Life in Football” will debut on the NFL Network. The documentary, done by NFL Films, will certainly be an excellent look at the career of a two-time Super Bowl winning coach.



But the most interesting revelation might be a line uttered by Parcells near the end of the documentary…

“Get me back out there.”

Is Parcells getting that itch to coach again?

This wouldn’t be the first time Parcells came back after being away from the sidelines for a period of time. He sat out two years after leaving the Giants before signing on with the Patriots in 1993. And he was away from the sidelines for three years after “retiring” from the Jets, before taking the job with the Cowboys.

It has now been four years since Parcells last coached an NFL team. Which leads one to wonder if Parcells is past his prime. In fact, if he returned to the sidelines in 2011 at 70, he would be the third oldest coach in NFL history, passing Dick Vermeil, who was 69 in his last season with the Chiefs (random fact: did you know Vermeil coached the Chiefs longer than he did the Rams?)

But if history is any indication, septuagenarians have a strong track record…

After turning 70, Marv Levy went 26-22 in three seasons and made the playoffs twice. George Halas went 21-18 in three seasons, but failed to make the playoffs in those three years.

Oh yeah, and did anybody notice who might be looking for a head coach next season? *cough* Cowboys *cough*. Just sayin’.

