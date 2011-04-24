ANDREW BREITBART: Donald Trump Is Not A Conservative

Appearing on the O’Reilly Factor last night, with guest host Juan Williams, radio host Leslie Marshall and conservative blogger Andrew Breitbart agreed that a potential Donald Trump candidacy is a bad sign for America.



Marshall warned America about what happens when you elect a celebrity for office like they did in California with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“No experience, a lot of celebrity and a lot of cult of personality. And we see more of that in politics. So I would say don’t underestimate the Donald. He’s got a reality show, Juan, that seems to be some of the credentials you need on the right to run for president nowadays.”

“Quite frankly, this celebrity goes a long way. Remember, the number one reason people vote for a candidate, Juan, is name recognition. He has huge name recognition.”

Breitbart also did not seem to be a fan of Trump either, saying “he is not a conservative.” He also had a warning for Republicans if they don’t get their act together.

“Celebrity is everything in this country. And if these guys don’t learn how to play the media the way that Barack Obama played the media last election cycle and the way that Donald Trump is playing the election cycle, we’re going to probably get a celebrity candidate.”

If that is not scary enough to whip them into shape, I don’t what will.

Video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.