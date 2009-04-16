Bill O'Reilly's Video Vendetta

The Times take a fun look at Bill O’Reilly’s newfound love for 60 Minutes style ambush videos. Well, the paper doesn’t mean it to be funny, but that’s how all of its O’Reilly stories end up souding.



Here’s the Times startling revelation:

“In recent months the ambushes have come under increased scrutiny, partly because the targets have changed. While most of the initial subjects were judges and lawyers whom Mr. O’Reilly perceived to be soft on crime, many of the past year’s subjects have been political and personal opponents of the host.”

Read the story>

