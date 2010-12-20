Bill O'Reilly Lists The Five Dumbest Statements Of 2010





On The O’Reilly Factor Friday night, Bill O’Reilly counted down what he considered to be the five stupidest statements of the past year.

Unsurprisingly, three out of the five were made by Democrats, with the only Republican being failed Harry Reid-usurper Sharron Angle, who made the list for telling a group of Hispanic students, “I don’t know that all of you are Latino. Some of you look a little more Asian to me. I don’t know that. What we know about — what we know about ourselves is that we are a melting pot in this country. my grandchildren are evidence of that. I’m evidence of that. I have been called the third Asian legislature in our Nevada state assembly.”

Also making the list: soon to be former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for saying of the healthcare bill, “we have to pass the bill so that you can find out what it what is in it”, and former BP CEO Tony Hayward for saying he wanted his life back after the gulf oil spill. (You really can’t disagree with that one making the list, can you?)

But what was the number one, absolute dumbest thing said over the past year according to Bill O’Reilly? Watch the video below to find out!



