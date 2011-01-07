Bill O'Reilly Will Interview President Obama Before The Super Bowl

Bill O’Reilly is set to sit down with President Obama for a pre-Super Bowl interview.



The last time O’Reilly interviewed Obama was back in 2008 when he was Candidate Obama. The White House’s relationship with the network in the interim has been rocky…to put it mildly

It’s a White House tradition to do a pre-Super Bowl interview — last year he sat down with Katie Couric — and Fox is broadcasting the Super Bowl this year.

But it’s interesting that the White House chose O’Reilly over more ‘friendly’ Fox reporters like Shep Smith or Chris Wallace (he sat down with Bret Baier in March to debatable results).

That said O’Reilly is the Fox heavy weight where ratings in concerned, so perhaps Obama is simply trying to get to the heart of the matter, so to speak.

Regardless, should make for some interesting TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.