Bill O'Reilly: Why Are The Atheists Trying To Ruin Christmas With Their Big Billboard

Some atheist group has recently put up a big billboard on the road leading from New Jersey to the Lincoln Tunnel declaring that the Christmas story is a myth.



Bill O’Reilly thinks it’s fine for people to be aethiests (this is America, after all…they can believe in Bill Maher if they want!) but why do they have to ruin Christmas for everyone.

Margaret Hoover says it’s because they feel alone at Christmas. Gretchen Carlson says Christians feel alone at Christmas in this society because they are expected to tolerate everyone. Indeed. Tis the season! Watch below.



