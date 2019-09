Daily Show‘s Jon Stewart’s face off with The O’Reilly Factor‘s Bill O’Reilly last night brought in 4,091,000 viewers, according to preliminary numbers. About 1,041,000 of those viewers in were aged 25 to 54 years old.



Part two of the interview airs tonight at 8 p.m. on Fox News.

Watch previews of the full interviews:

video.foxnews.com

video.foxnews.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.