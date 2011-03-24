Bill O'Reilly Takes A Shot At...Sean Hannity?

Last night, during a segment in which Bill O’Reilly talked to Monica Crowley and Alan Colmes about the current situation in Libya, there was a ‘blink and you missed it’ moment where Bill O’Reilly made what some might see as a disparaging comment about his fellow Fox News anchor, Sean Hannity.



O’Reilly pressed Colmes about what effect Obama’s actions in Libya would have on him, politically.

Said Colmes:

“The problem is we don’t know how it’s going to turn out. We don’t know what the end game is. We don’t know when it’s time for us to leave.”

O’Reilly came back with this:

“This isn’t Hannity and Colmes. Remember you used to do that show? This is The Factor. You’re telling people what they already know!”

O’Reilly very quickly regrouped and reversed what he had just said:

“I shouldn’t have insulted Hannity & Colmes. It was a great show.”

I wonder if perhaps we just saw, if only for a brief second, Bill O’Reilly’s true feelings about Hannity: that he does not provide any actual news.

Video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

