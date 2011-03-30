O'REILLY: White House Behaving Like Sarah Palin When They Avoided FOX News Sunday

This past weekend, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Secretary of defence Robert Gates stopped by the Sunday news shows to defend the President’s decision to take military action in Libya.



They did not go onto Fox News Sunday, though, and host Chris Wallace was unhappy about it.

Appearing on The O’Reilly Factor last night, Bernie Goldberg agreed with Wallace, calling the decision “dumb.”

“The idea that these smart people, and I’m not saying saying that sarcastically, smart people at the White House either don’t understand or refuse to understand the distinction between partisan anchors, in some cases rabidly partisan anchors, on Fox and a straight shooter, hard news solid journalist like Chris Wallace is absolutely ridiculous. I mean, to not understand that distinction is really dumb.”

He also attacked the decision politically, citing all of the independents that Obama could have swayed by coming onto Fox.

“From a political point of view, it doesn’t make any sense. Barack Obama is going to need the independents that he lost in 2010. A lot of independents watch the Fox News Channel. Barack Obama won’t win any Republicans who watch Fox, but he has a shot at some of those independents. But when he disrespects, to use the word that you used in the lead-in, of Fox News, and more importantly, when he disrespects the viewers who hear Chris say what he said about the White House and the administration, and what he correctly said, I don’t think that endears the independents to Barack Obama in 2012. So, politically, I don’t think it’s a smart move.”

O’Reilly compared Obama to Sarah Palin, who he says is losing ground because she is “not engaging directly.”

“If Barack Obama looks like he doesn’t want to go into the tougher venues, and I don’t think Wallace would be any tougher than the other guys, people are going to say, ‘look you are not confident in your position, that’s not leadership.'”

