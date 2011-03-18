O'REILLY: "The Two Most Emotional Politicians In The Country Are Barack Obama And Sarah Palin"

According to some new polls, Sarah Palin‘s approval rating has dropped with both Republicans and independents, and Bill O’Reilly wants to know why.



Republican pollster Kellyanne Conway blamed it on Palin for putting herself out there too much.

“A few things, particularly among Republicans, Bill. One is just the overexposure. Usually when a politician leaves public office they diminish their exposure they don’t increase it. Amd Sarah Palin has certainly taken a larger portion of the spotlight since she resigned as Governor of Alaska in July of 2009. Secondly, you know Republicans really bore the celebrity culture and politics. Remember the famous ad the Palin McCain campaign ran against Barack Obama, that’s he the most popular celebrity in the world. And that got a little traction. The other thing going on with Republicans is some of them are critical of her choices. She has every right to go and do a reality show, to resign as governor early, to do the monologue after the Tucson shooting but folks have been somewhat critical of those choices.”

Fox News analyst Tammy Bruce seemed to think that people just didn’t know her well enough despite the “media obsession about the woman.”

“Palin is, I think, what’s very much considered an unknown known. While people know of her, they know about her, but they have never really heard from her on a political framework on a consistent basis in an unfiltered way. So the real question becomes not where the polls are now but the fact that she has the most to gain when she moves in, if she does move in to a political primary season.”

Apparently Tammy Bruce does not a Facebook or Twitter account or else she’d know that she can access the “unfiltered” Sarah Palin any time she wants.

Even O’Reilly pointed out that “the governor has a platform here at Fox News to get any point that she wants across.”

And then he said something a little odd:

“Sarah Palin is a very emotional politician. All right? She is not like most politicians. Not like Mitt Romney… It’s almost like a Barack Obama. The two most emotional politicians in the country are Barack Obama and Sarah Palin by far. People react to Sarah Palin emotionally. That means that one day they don’t like her. The next day they do like her because she says something that they like. I think that that’s what is in play here.”

O’Reilly must have meant that Obama and Palin elicit the most emotional responses from the country, since most people criticise Obama for not being emotional enough!

Video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

