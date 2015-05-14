Bill O'Reilly: Rap music contributed to the decline of Christianity

Fox News Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly is worried about the decline of Christianity in the US and he attributed some of that to Hollywood and the rap industry Tuesday night.

A new Pew Research Center poll found that more Americans than ever do not identify as Christian. The drop was sharpest among the young, which O’Reilly connected to the influence of the media.

“What’s happening? There is no question that people of faith are being marginalized by a secular media and pernicious entertainment. The rap industry, for example, often glorifies depraved behaviour and that sinks into the minds of some young people, the group that is most likely to reject religion,” O’Reilly said during his show’s “Talking Points” segment. “Also many movies and TV shows promote non-traditional values.”

As a result of this media landscape, the “O’Reilly Factor” host argued Americans have become more selfish.

“Truth is if you are a person of faith, the media generally thinks you are a loon. The prevailing wisdom, especially among young Americans, is whatever is good for me is good, period; the overall good be damned. Pardon the pun,” he continued.

O’Reilly went on to compare the US to the Roman Empire, where he said citizens also became increasingly self-centered before it ultimately collapsed. He warned the same thing could happen to America.

“Any student of history knows that when a nation turns inward, towards the pursuit of individual gratification, the country is in trouble. Rome, the best example: The citizens there ultimately rejected sacrificing for the republic and the empire collapsed. Talking Points believes the same thing is happening in America today, but it can be fixed if the electorate finally wakes up. That is a big if,” he said.

(via Talking Points Memo)

