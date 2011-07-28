Bill O'Reilly Wants Religious Columnist to PROVE Norway Shooter Was A Christian

You would be forgiven for thinking the Onion has taken over FOX News.



Last night Bill O’Reilly continued his campaign to prove that Norway shooter Anders Breivik was not a Christian by having on Washington Post religious columnist Sally Quinn and asking her to prove that he was.

That Breivik has been label a right-wing extremist has been fueling much of the outrage in the American conservative media. Far more it would seem than the fact that he slaughtered 76 people, 68 of whom were children.

Said O’Reilly in disbelief: “The Liberal media have branded Anders Breivik a Christian, even though there is absolutely no evidence the man is a follower of Jesus Christ.”

Other than the fact in his nutty manifesto he talks numerous times about Christianity, as Quinn points out.

Of course it’s not O’Reilly’s logic here that is faulty — few Christians would allow that Breivik’s actions were anything but heinous and anti-Christian — it’s his inability to apply it fairly.

Consider for a moment what would happen if he did: none of the Muslim terrorists would be considered followers of Islam — something many Muslims have pointed out…to little avail.

But no, according to O’Reilly the fact insane Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hassan carried a card that said Soldier of Allah leaves no doubt that he was a Muslim terrorist. Whereas, the fact Breivik wrote about Jesus but didn’t follow his tenets means he is not a Christian “you can call yourself whatever you want!”

Indeed. Those are some might impressive hoops O’Reilly is jumping through.

Video below.





