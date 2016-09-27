Bill O'Reilly is not pleased with accommodations at the first presidential debate

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly is not pleased with his accommodations at the first presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

The “O’Reilly Factor” host will be live-tweeting his thoughts on the debate on Monday, and he kicked off the night with a series of grievances with conditions at the hospitality at Hofstra University in New York.

Sitting here warming up for the pre-debate Factor. Food is terrible. No bathrooms. Bad mood. -BO’R

— Bill O’Reilly (@oreillyfactor) September 26, 2016

O’Reilly wasn’t the only member of the media less than enthused about accommodations.

Reporters noted that Hofstra was attempting to stop reporters from using their own wifi devices despite spotty Internet connections in the spin room and media filing center.

