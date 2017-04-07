Bill O'Reilly's latest book offers 'old school' tips on how to treat women

Bill O’Reilly’s latest book has a few words on how men should treat women.
“Old School,” published last week and in the top 10 on Amazon.com’s best-seller list, includes a section titled “No means no” and urged those on dates to abide “the Old School tenets of respect and responsibility.”
The book came out around the time of a New York Times report that five women were paid $US13 million to settle allegations O’Reilly mistreated them.
After the allegations surfaced, critics rated the book one star and submitted some brutal Amazon reviews:
“Do you really want to take advice on cultural trends from a pervert — a certified sexual harasser — such as O’Reilly?”
“My favourite old school value is calling female coworkers and telling them graphic sexual descriptions of what I would do with them. So nice and wholesome. Truly Christ-like behaviour.”
“Awful book written by an awful man. Buy this book if you support sexual harassment, misogyny and dishonor[ing] women.”
The Fox News host, whose show has been abandoned by dozens of advertisers, hasn’t admitted any wrongdoing. His defenders include President Donald Trump.
