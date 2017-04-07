Bill O'Reilly's latest book offers 'old school' tips on how to treat women

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Television host Bill O’Reilly attends the Hollywood Reporter’s 2016 35 Most Powerful People in Media at Four Seasons Restaurant on April 6, 2016 in New York City.

Bill O’Reilly’s latest book has a few words on how men should treat women.

“Old School,” published last week and in the top 10 on Amazon.com’s best-seller list, includes a section titled “No means no” and urged those on dates to abide “the Old School tenets of respect and responsibility.”

The book came out around the time of a New York Times report that five women were paid $US13 million to settle allegations O’Reilly mistreated them.

After the allegations surfaced, critics rated the book one star and submitted some brutal Amazon reviews:

“Do you really want to take advice on cultural trends from a pervert — a certified sexual harasser — such as O’Reilly?”

“My favourite old school value is calling female coworkers and telling them graphic sexual descriptions of what I would do with them. So nice and wholesome. Truly Christ-like behaviour.”

“Awful book written by an awful man. Buy this book if you support sexual harassment, misogyny and dishonor[ing] women.”

The Fox News host, whose show has been abandoned by dozens of advertisers, hasn’t admitted any wrongdoing. His defenders include President Donald Trump.

