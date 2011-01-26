Bill O'Reilly: 'This Person' Who Left MSNBC (But Shall Remain Nameless) Is A "Hateful Commentator"

Bill O’Reilly and Bernie Goldberg weighed in on the shakeup at MSNBC, and Keith Olbermann‘s sudden departure.



That Olbermann and O’Reilly had a contentious relationship is no secret. At all.

So, not surprising then that O’Reilly wasn’t going to miss the opportunity to take a swing at Olby (or really “this person”) whom he labelled a “hateful commentator” and would not allow Goldberg to say his name: “I don’t want to get involved with any of that personal stuff.”

Not at all!

O’Reilly then launched into a heated attack on the media, accusing them of trying to inflate MSNBC’s numbers because they are liberal.

“They love MSNBC. They being the left-wing print media. They love them. And now it’s tottering… so they will do anything they can to save it.”

“Saying that, as all the stories do, that this person who left MSNBC had the highest ratings, was the most successful person on there: that’s all true, but that’s like saying he was the tallest midget in the room. I mean, having great ratings as MSNBC isn’t saying very much,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg also criticised the management as MSNBC for allowing Olbermann to even be on television.

“He was a character assassin, and they let him get away with that because they were so desperate, they were the head of a network that was a miserable failure, that they let one of their people defame and slander and character assassin people he didn’t like because he was that much more successful than everybody else.”

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

