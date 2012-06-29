BILL O'REILLY: 'Now The Government Calls The Shots'

Bill O’Reilly picked an awful week to go on vacation, but he phoned in to The O’Reilly Factor on Thursday night to discuss the Supreme Court’s upholding of the Affordable Care Act with guest host Laura Ingraham.



O’Reilly urged everyone to “take a step back from emotional analysis.” But then he had some strong words for what the ruling means.

He blamed Chief Justice John Roberts — the deciding vote in the case — saying he “stunned everybody.”

“This basically says that the Supreme Court will allow the federal government to take over the health care system,” O’Reilly said. “You can call it socialized medicine, you can call it whatever you want. But the government calls the shots now. The Supreme Court said that they’re OK with the government running the health-care industry.”

O’Reilly also had some strong words for presumptive Republican nominee Mitt Romney, saying he needs to establish a clear plan to overhaul the nation’s health care system. He warned that Romney cannot simply run on a platform of repealing Obamacare.

“He’s not going to win the presidency unless he says, here’s what I’m going to do that’s better,” Romney said.

Watch the video below, via Mediaite:



