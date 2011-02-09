OBAMA TO O'REILLY: Let's Face It, Fox News Has A Point Of View

Here is the part of Bill O’Reilly‘s Super Bowl interview that you didn’t get to see.



After the game, O’Reilly and Obama sat down again and the rest of the interview aired last night on The O’Reilly Factor.

O’Reilly started by asking the President about Afghanistan and President Hamid Karzai.

O’Reilly compared Karzai to Mubarak, calling them both “very troubling.” When asked if he trusted Karzai, the President refused to throw the Afghan leader under the bus.

“You know, I would say that I trust that he cares about his country and he cares about the relationship with the United States. But I do think that he has got some big changes that he has got to make in his government to be legitimate in the eyes of the Afghan people over the long term.”

O’Reilly then challenged Obama on the current debt crisis, and why, from O’Reilly’s point of view, it was not addressed more in the State of the Union.

“Why didn’t I see more urgency from you?”

Obama countered that there was urgency, and touted his idea of a spending freeze. But, he said, he is going to need Republican help.

“One side is not going to be able to get it done because it requires tough choices.”

At the end of the interview, O’Reilly asked Obama if he felt that the Fox News Channel treated him fairly.

“I would say that the news guys, I think, try to do a good job, although, look, let’s face it, I mean Fox News, I think, has a point of view. There is nothing wrong with that. There is a strong history in America of all news having some form of point of view. And Fox News has a point of view and I think that’s part of our democracy.”

