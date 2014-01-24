Fox News' Bill O'Reilly Will Interview Obama Before The Super Bowl

Fox News Obama and O’Reilly in their 2011 interview.

Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly will interview President Barack Obama ahead of the Super Bowl next week, the network said Thursday.

The live interview will take place at the White House and cover an “array of topics.” It will air around 4:30 p.m. ET during Fox’s Super Bowl pregame show.

After the live interview, O’Reilly will conduct an additional interview with Obama that will air the following night.

This will be the third time O’Reilly has interviewed Obama. The first came in 2008, in the heat of the presidential campaign. The second was a highly anticipated event in 2011, the last time Fox aired the Super Bowl. At least one of the topics covered in 2011 — health care and the Affordable Care Act — could come up again.

