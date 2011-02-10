MORNING JOE: Where Does Bill Maher Get Off Calling Bill O'Reilly Unpatriotic?!

Overkill.



Last night on Lawrence O’Donnell Bill Maher, in a sort of weird deviation from his usual habit of happily attacking everyone, declared that Bill O’Reilly was unpatriotic because he had interrupted Obama during their Super Bowl interview.

“I just feel like the most difficult part of his job must be to quelch the rage that somewhere must be inside him to say ‘I’m the President of the United States, you don’t talk to me like this. I’m not some left – I’m not Al Sharpton you know, I won this job.’ And Bill O’Reilly who claims he’s such a patriot – how unpatriotic it is in my view to treat a President that way. How does that look to other countries when you’re interrupting and belittling?”

Oh my God, what will the French think. Also, that was a good interview. Also? I think Obama can handle it.

The Morning Joe team agree, and spent an entire segment this morning being outraged at Bill Maher.

“Hold on a second. All of the thing, the terrible, terrible things he said about George W. Bush, the horrible things, he’s now saying you’re not a patriot if you challenge the president. Are you serious? Come on, man!”

C’mon man! But yeah, quickest way to undermine your cred — and don’t kid yourself, Maher has some…primarily by dint of saying out loud what everyone is thinking — is to rage of Fox, or anyone for that matter, for things they’ve actually done well.

Vid below.

