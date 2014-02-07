BILL O'REILLY: My Interview With Obama Will 'Go Down In Journalistic History'

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly predicted on Thursday that his much talked-about pre-Super Bowl interview with President Barack Obama will “go down in journalistic history.”

“I’m going to predict that that interview I did is going to go down in journalistic history as what should be done,” O’Reilly said on Geraldo Rivera’s radio show.

“Because it takes a certain skill to pose questions in a factual way and be persistent without being disrespectful.”

O’Reilly maintained that, despite criticism from the President and others, he treated Obama fairly during the interview — and that it was not a different tone or approach he’s taken when interviewing both Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

“We’re an annoyance to him,” O’Reilly said. “But you notice when I challenged him, ‘How have I been unfair?’ He didn’t have it. He didn’t have an answer. Because I’m a policy guy. I’m just doing policy, and it’s based on facts. I don’t do the personal attacks on him. I never have, and I’ve defended him against those attacks.”

He added, “My job is to get stuff on the record.”

You can listen to the full audio of the clip at Mediaite.

