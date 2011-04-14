BILL O'REILLY: President Obama Has A Birth Certificate

Bill O’Reilly has had it up to here with the “ton of internet propaganda” he gets every day, and last night decided to, once and for all, go over some of the myths that are out there about the Obamas and tell people what is true and what is not.



When it comes to the President’s academic transcripts, medical records and his list of clients from when we was a lawyer, they have not been released.

But, O’Reilly, points out, neither Clinton nor George W. Bush released their full medical records and he understands why Obama would not release who he represented because of “the privacy of clients.”

In regards to President Obama’s birth certificate, O’Reilly said that, while it is true that it has not been made public, “the state of Hawaii has once again said Mr. Obama’s birth certificate is on file. A certificate of live birth has been released.”

Also, there is no record of Obama’s baptism because there is no public record of that, he did not release his thesis because he never did one and he did not receive any foreign aid while in college. Michelle Obama did not lose her law licence and she has the same number of assistants that Laura Bush did.

Lets hope that this finally clears some of these things up.

Video below:

