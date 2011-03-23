Bill O'Reilly Defends The President Against An 'Industry Of Obama Bashing'

Is Bill O’Reilly getting soft?



The Fox host called out Obama “bashers” in a conversation with contributor Bernie Goldberg.

The pair was discussing hypocrisy on the right and the left. Goldberg brought up the NCAA bracket controversy, which both men agreed was ridiculous.

“There’s hypocrisy on the right as well,” the contributor said. “They make a great big deal out of this NCAA brackets business, as if the President can’t take 15 minutes out to do it.”

“That’s just Obama bashing, pure and simple,” O’Reilly agreed. “That’s it all it is.”

“If George W. Bush had done the brackets, the [right-leaning] talk show hosts on television and radio would have said, ‘What’s the big deal?'” Goldberg responded.

O’Reilly capped off the talk, offering: “But there’s an industry of Obama-bashing.”

Video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.