O'REILLY FACTOR: If NYT Treated Black People The Way They Treat Middle America They'd Be Racist

It took a few days but Bill O’Reilly got around to responding to NYT exec editor Bill Keller‘s assertion that Fox News viewers are “the most cynical on the planet.”



See if this description sounds familiar. From O’Reilly:

If Keller thinks that we do that, what does he think he does? I mean the NYT is about as uber-left as you can get. We have proven time after time after time that it bleeds its editorial page over into its hard news, that it ignores stories it doesn’t like, that it promotes stories it loves, people that it loves, all left-wingers. All of them, and then he has the nerve to say this. I guess these guys live in a dream world.

Guest Bernie Goldberg thinks Keller actually meant Fox viewers are the stupidest people because (naturally) media elites like Bill Keller don’t respect Middle America: “If they treated black people with the same contempt as they treat conservative middle Americans they would be considered racist.”

Video below.



