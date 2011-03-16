O'REILLY: Why Isn't The Media Going After Bill Maher For His Koran Bashing?

On his HBO show this past Friday, Bill Maher made some very incendiary and controversial statements, telling Muslim Rep. Keith Ellison that Islam is “a culture that is in its medieval era” and that the Koran is a “hate-filled holy book.”



Yet not much has been said about it beyond reporting that he did so, and Bill O’Reilly (rightly) wants to know why.

“If a conservative, or even a moderate, journalist criticises the Koran all hell breaks loose in the media, but a left wing comedian can prey much skate on that.”

O’Reilly emphasised his point by bringing on Juan Williams, who lost his job at NPR for making a comment about Muslims that was nowhere near as inflammatory.

Williams made it clear that he does not buy the “I’m just a comedian” defence.

“He describes the Koran as a hate-filled document. Now, if you, Bill O’Reilly, you are doing a information show here, and if you said it, I don’t think they would say, ‘Oh, you know, that’s just Bill O’Reilly. He’s a big personality.’ No, they would say, ‘That’s a news show’ and you would be held responsible.”

The other guest on the show, Mary Katherine Ham, said it was “clearly a double standard. Partly cause, I think mostly because, is he a liberal. He is allowed to say these things, even in front of Keith Ellison. I think the irony is that Keith Ellison, who broke down in tears at the hearing that Representative Pete King held the other day, hears something more broad brushed and far more mean and sort of about Islam than anything he heard at the hearing the other day, and it’s just of like ‘Well, let’s have a conversation about this.'”

O’Reilly also criticised Ellison for not responding more forcefully to Maher’s remarks, calling Ellison “tepid” and “wimpy” and speculating that Maher might “intimidate” him.

Video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

