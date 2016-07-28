BILL O'REILLY: The slaves who built the White House were 'well-fed'

Bill O’Reilly, the host of the “O’Reilly Factor” and a firebrand political commentator on Fox News, had some harsh words for Michelle Obama on Tuesday, the day after the first lady’s speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Obama, in her speech, had spoken to the significance of being the first African-American family in the White House.

“I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves,” Obama said. “Watch my daughters — two beautiful, intelligent, black young women — playing with their dogs on the White House lawn.”

But O’Reilly took issue with aspects of Obama’s speech on the “O’Reilly Factor” on Tuesday, saying that the slaves who built the White House were “well fed and had decent lodgings.”

“Slaves that worked there were well-fed and had decent lodgings provided by the government, which stopped hiring slave labour in 1802,” O’Reilly said. “However, the feds did not forbid subcontractors from using slave labour. So, Michelle Obama is essentially correct in citing slaves as builders of the White House, but there were others working as well. Got it all? There will be a quiz.”

You can watch the full video below.

